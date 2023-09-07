﻿
China introduces supportive policies to aid military personnel in child-rearing

A couple can have three children and will enjoy parental leaves, according to the guideline.
Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order, issuing a guideline on the implementation of China's population and family planning law in the armed forces.

The guideline will take effect from September 10.

Service men and women are encouraged to marry and start families at an appropriate age. A couple can have three children and will enjoy parental leaves, according to the guideline.

A serviceman or servicewoman who is the only child in their family can take additional leave to attend to their parents, the guideline stated.

The country will work to improve nursery and education services for children of military personnel and provide better counseling and health care services, according to the guideline.

