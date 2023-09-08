Zambian president to visit China from Sep 10 to 16

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema will pay a state visit to China from September 10 to 16.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema will pay a state visit to China from September 10 to 16, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.