Zambian president to visit China from Sep 10 to 16
11:12 UTC+8, 2023-09-08 0
At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema will pay a state visit to China from September 10 to 16, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Ying
