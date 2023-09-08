﻿
News / Nation

Dinosaur fossils dating back 130 mln years found in China's Hebei

  11:35 UTC+8, 2023-09-08
Two well-preserved dinosaur fossils dating back approximately 130 million years were recently unearthed in north China's Hebei Province, according to local authorities on Thursday.
Two well-preserved dinosaur fossils dating back approximately 130 million years were recently unearthed in north China's Hebei Province, according to local authorities on Thursday.

Both of the discoveries were herbivorous dinosaurs, and they were found in Fengning Man Autonomous County within the city of Chengde, according to a press briefing by the provincial department of natural resources.

One of the fossils has been attributed to the more primitive ceratosaurus, filling a gap in the evolutionary history and development of the ceratosaurus. The second fossil belongs to a stegosaurus and is a near-perfect preservation of its skeleton and skin.

The stegosaurus fossil, measuring about 5 meters in length, is nearly complete at the Fengning fossil conservation research center. It includes four tail bone spurs that are highly recognizable and its skeleton is accompanied by intact fossilized skin. The pattern of the skin, similar to what can be seen on snakes or lizards today, is incredibly distinct and clear.

"The dinosaur skin fossil is exceptionally rare. The bones and teeth of dinosaurs became fossils relatively easily, making well-preserved dinosaur skin fossils a rarity," said Guo Ying, an associate professor at the Institute of Geology and Paleontology at Linyi University.

The preservation of the other dinosaur fossil is also quite remarkable. Its hind limbs were obviously longer than its forelimbs.

Work to restore the dinosaur fossils is currently underway.

