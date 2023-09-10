﻿
Air China plane makes emergency landing in Singapore, all safe

Shine
  19:38 UTC+8, 2023-09-10       0
An Air China flight from Chengdu made an emergency landing in Singapore on Sunday after its left engine caught fire, but all the people on board are safe, authorities said.
Ti Gong

Passengers on the flight are evacuated safely.

An Air China flight from Chengdu made an emergency landing in Singapore on Sunday after its left engine caught fire, but all the people on board are safe, authorities said.

Flight CA403 "encountered smoke in the forward cargo hold and lavatory" while on its way to the city-state, Changi Airport said in a statement on Facebook.

The plane landed at around 4:15 pm (0815 GMT) and "all passengers and crew have evacuated safely," according to the statement.

"The fire in the left engine has been put out."

Air China said there were 146 passengers and 9 crew onboard. The incident is under investigation.

A video clip posted on X, formerly Twitter, purportedly of the stricken aircraft on the tarmac showed passengers exiting on an emergency slide.

Air China and airport operator Changi Airport Group were providing assistance to the passengers and crew, Changi Airport said.

The runway will be temporarily closed and flight operations could be affected, the airport operator added.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
﻿
