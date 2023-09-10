Chinese premier calls on China, Britain to properly handle disagreements
Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday that China and Britain should properly handle disagreements, respect each other's core interests and major concerns.
Li made the remarks when meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
