6 killed, 5 injured after crane collapses in southwest China
22:18 UTC+8, 2023-09-13 0
Six people were killed and five others injured after a tower crane collapsed Wednesday at a construction site in southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, local authorities said.
The injured are receiving treatment in the hospital and are in stable condition. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
