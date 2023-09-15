China's retail sales up 4.6 pct in August

China's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of consumption strength, went up 4.6 percent year on year in August, accelerating from the 2.5-percent increase in July.

The retail sales totaled 3.79 trillion yuan (about US$527.96 billion) last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. In the first eight months, the figure increased 7 percent from a year earlier.

The recovery of the consumer market picked up pace with rapid growth in service consumption, the NBS said in a statement.