China has 200 million bicycles in use: industry association

China now has over 200 million bicycles in use, which bolsters low-carbon traveling, the China Bicycle Association said on Sunday, the World Cycling Day.

Chinese urbanites ride bicycles or electric-powered two-wheelers around 30 out of 100 times they travel. This cuts carbon emissions by around 10,000 tonnes per day across China, according to a survey conducted by the association in eight cities, including Beijing, Changsha, and Chengdu.

Adding to the trend, bike-sharing, centralized charging, and battery swaps are increasingly popular in China with the help of big data and the Internet of Things.

Bike-sharing service provider Hello Inc., for instance, said the number of registered users and orders has kept rising in recent years.