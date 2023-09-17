﻿
109 wire fraud suspects transferred to China

Xinhua
A total of 109 suspects, including 11 fugitives, who were involved in wire fraud were transferred from Myanmar to Chinese custody on Saturday.
China Central Television

Suspects involved in wire fraud are transferred from Myanmar to Chinese custody on Saturday.

A total of 109 suspects, including 11 fugitives, who were involved in wire fraud were transferred from Myanmar to Chinese custody on Saturday, China's Ministry of Public Security announced on Sunday.

The transfer of the suspects was part of the cross-border law enforcement cooperation between China and Myanmar targeting wire fraud. Previously, China has received 1,482 wire fraud suspects, including 58 fugitives, who were apprehended abroad.

Chinese police, particularly public security authorities in the city of Pu'er in southwest China's Yunnan Province, have been enhancing cooperation with law enforcement authorities in Myanmar to tackle wire fraud. So far, their joint efforts have yielded remarkable results.

Currently, the Ministry of Public Security has ordered relevant local police departments to receive the suspects and launch investigations into the cases they were involved in, so as to discover the links of their criminal activities and maintain the high pressure on relevant crimes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
