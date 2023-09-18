China to livestream 4th class from space station

China will livestream the fourth lecture from its Tiangong space station at 3:45 pm on Thursday (Beijing Time), the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced Monday.

China will livestream the fourth lecture from its Tiangong space station at 3:45 pm on Thursday (Beijing Time), the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced Monday.

The lecture will be given by the Shenzhou-16 astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao.

The upcoming lecture, the fourth of the "Tiangong Class" series, will be also held as a space-Earth interaction between the crew in space and youth on Earth, according to the CMSA.

The astronauts will invite their audience to simultaneously carry out experiments to explore the mysteries of the universe and identify differences between experiments on Earth and in space, said the agency.