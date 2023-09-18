﻿
News / Nation

China to livestream 4th class from space station

Xinhua
  19:00 UTC+8, 2023-09-18       0
China will livestream the fourth lecture from its Tiangong space station at 3:45 pm on Thursday (Beijing Time), the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced Monday.
Xinhua
  19:00 UTC+8, 2023-09-18       0

China will livestream the fourth lecture from its Tiangong space station at 3:45 pm on Thursday (Beijing Time), the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced Monday.

The lecture will be given by the Shenzhou-16 astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao.

The upcoming lecture, the fourth of the "Tiangong Class" series, will be also held as a space-Earth interaction between the crew in space and youth on Earth, according to the CMSA.

The astronauts will invite their audience to simultaneously carry out experiments to explore the mysteries of the universe and identify differences between experiments on Earth and in space, said the agency.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     