China's high-altitude ultra-high voltage substation with counter-drone system goes operational

Xinhua
  19:21 UTC+8, 2023-09-18       0
A 750-kV ultra-high voltage substation equipped with a counter-unmanned aircraft system has been put into operation in northwest China's plateau province of Qinghai.
Xinhua
The substation, which is a part of the CHN Energy Qinghai Maerdang Hydropower Station, is situated in the Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture at an altitude of 3,365 meters. The construction of this substation was completed within a span of 10 months.

It is the first intelligent substation to be equipped with a counter-unmanned aircraft system in Qinghai. It is capable of capturing signals of intruding unmanned aircraft and turning on defense mode to intercept unidentified drones. At the same time, it is an intelligent substation capable of data sharing and intelligent interaction with adjacent substations and power grid control centers, among an array of smart functions.

The new substation has raised the voltage grade of the power transmission network in the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Qinghai from 330 kV to 750 kV. It can transmit about 15 billion kWh of clean electricity every year, facilitating the use of water resources and clean energy development in the upper reaches of the Yellow River, according to Gu Faming, deputy head of the mechanical and electrical center of the CHN Energy Qinghai Maerdang Hydropower Station.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long

