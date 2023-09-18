﻿
News / Nation

Woman gets death rap for abduction, trafficking of 11 children

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  21:20 UTC+8, 2023-09-18       0
Yu Huaying, a woman accused of trafficking 11 children for illicit gains, was sentenced to death by a court in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Monday.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  21:20 UTC+8, 2023-09-18       0
Woman gets death rap for abduction, trafficking of 11 children

Yu Huaying is sentenced to death by the Guiyang Intermediate People's Court in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Monday.

Yu Huaying, a woman accused of trafficking 11 children for illicit gains, was sentenced to death by a court in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Monday.

It was discovered during the trial that from 1993 to 1996, Yu, born in Yunnan in 1963, colluded with a man surnamed Gong, who died during the course of the case, to repeatedly abduct children from Chongqing and Guizhou and traffic them to Hebei Province for illicit financial benefits.

According to a previous report by ThePaper, there were three pairs of siblings among the 11 children who were trafficked.

The Guiyang Intermediate People's Court believed that Yu's behavior constituted the crime of child abduction and the criminal circumstances were particularly serious, with a great negative effect on society.

Therefore, the court sentenced her to death, deprived Yu of her political rights for life, and confiscated all her personal property.

Yu said she will appeal the decision to a higher court.

Yu was arrested by police in June 2022 following a complaint from Yang Niuhua, a woman who was snatched by Yu in Guizhou and sold in Hebei in 1995 for 2,500 yuan (US$343).

Yang, 33, had been trying hard to find her biological family. She posted a searching-for-family video on social media in 2021, which was seen by one of her cousins. Finally she had a successful DNA match and was reunited with her family after 26 years. Unfortunately, Yang's biological parents passed away in 1997 and 1998, respectively.

Woman gets death rap for abduction, trafficking of 11 children

Yang Niuhua, one of the children abducted by Yu Huaying, was finally reunited with her family in 2021 after 26 years.

She went to Guiyang police to file a complaint about her abduction in 2022. Yu was caught soon afterwards and prosecuted in February this year.

On July 14, 2023, during the open court proceedings of the Guiyang Intermediate People's Court, when it was Yang's turn to speak, she suddenly stood up, knelt down on the spot, and tearfully pleaded with the court to severely punish Yu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     