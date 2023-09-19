﻿
News / Nation

China, Russia shoulder responsibilities for maintaining global strategic stability: Chinese FM

Xinhua
  09:18 UTC+8, 2023-09-19       0
China and Russia bear important responsibilities for maintaining global strategic stability and promoting world development and progress.
Xinhua
  09:18 UTC+8, 2023-09-19       0
China, Russia shoulder responsibilities for maintaining global strategic stability: Chinese FM
Reuters

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and China's Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi attend a meeting in Moscow, Russia, on September 18, 2023.

Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said on Monday that as major countries in the world and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia bear important responsibilities for maintaining global strategic stability and promoting world development and progress.

In the face of rising unilateralism, hegemonism and bloc confrontations, China and Russia should adhere to true multilateralism, Wang said.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the two countries should also conform to the trend of the times, shoulder responsibility as major countries, and fulfill due international obligations.

He also called on the two sides to promote multipolarity in the world and advance the development of global governance in a fairer and more equitable direction through strengthened strategic coordination.

Wang made the remarks while meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     