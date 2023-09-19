China, Russia shoulder responsibilities for maintaining global strategic stability: Chinese FM

China and Russia bear important responsibilities for maintaining global strategic stability and promoting world development and progress.

Reuters

Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said on Monday that as major countries in the world and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia bear important responsibilities for maintaining global strategic stability and promoting world development and progress.

In the face of rising unilateralism, hegemonism and bloc confrontations, China and Russia should adhere to true multilateralism, Wang said.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the two countries should also conform to the trend of the times, shoulder responsibility as major countries, and fulfill due international obligations.

He also called on the two sides to promote multipolarity in the world and advance the development of global governance in a fairer and more equitable direction through strengthened strategic coordination.

Wang made the remarks while meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.