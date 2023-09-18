6,000-year-old human DNA extracted in east China

DNA from a 6,000-year-old human skeleton found in the city of Wuxi in east China's Jiangsu Province has been extracted, according to new archaeological research.

The ancient human DNA sample from a male skeleton found in a tomb is from the Neolithic Age Majiabang Culture period.

Compared with published mitochondrial DNA data found in other ancient sites in various countries and regions, this type of DNA is the same as that found in places including northern Vietnam (4,000-2,000 years ago), northern Laos (3,000 years ago), Indonesia (2,000 years ago), the Philippines (1,800 years ago), and Guangxi, China (1,500 years ago), said Wen Shaoqing, an archaeologist who leads the research.

Wen said that the discovery fills a gap in ancient DNA research in southern China, which was once hindered by environmental impact and poor preservation.