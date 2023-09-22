﻿
Qin Haiyang, Yang Liwei announced flag bearers for Chinese Asian Games delegation

Chinese swimmer Qin Haiyang and basketball player Yang Liwei were named on Friday as flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games for the host.

Qin, a 24-year-old breaststroke swimming world champion, holds Asian records in three events and a world record in the 200m. He will participate in the men's 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke and two relays at the Asiad in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province scheduled between September 23 and October 8.

Women's basketball captain Yang Liwei led her teammates to finish China's 12-year wait for the Asia Cup victory in July after they took silver in last year's World Cup. The point guard was born in 1995 and stands at 1.76 meters tall.

The opening ceremony of the Asian Games will take place on Saturday evening. China has announced a delegation of 1,329 members, including 886 athletes who will compete in 407 events of 38 sports.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
