Xi meets Kuwaiti crown prince in Hangzhou

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

The crown prince is in Hangzhou to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games scheduled for Saturday.

Xi said Kuwait was the first Gulf Arab country to establish diplomatic relations with China and the first country in the Middle East to sign Belt and Road cooperation documents with China.

The China-Kuwait relationship has made significant progress, yielding great achievements across various fields of cooperation, Xi said, adding that China is willing to work with Kuwait to take the bilateral ties to new heights.