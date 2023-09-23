Henan Province entices tourists with cut price entries

More than 100 tourist attractions in Central China's Henan Province will offer free or half-price admissions to tourists for nearly half a year from October 10.

Ti Gong

More than 100 tourist attractions in Central China's Henan Province will offer free or half-price admissions to tourists for nearly half a year from October 10, the Culture and Tourism Department of Henan Province announced in Shanghai on Friday.

A total of 134 scenic spots across Henan including iconic attractions like Longmen Grottoes, Mount Laojun scenic area, Jiguan Cave, and Longtan Grand Canyon are on the list with the juicy policy running between October 10 and the end of March, 2024. Tourists need to show their identity cards or air tickets to enjoy the treatment, according to the department.

Henan launched a monthlong culture and tourism promotion campaign in the Yangtze River Delta region on Friday.

The province has presented a float for the ongoing 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival. In total, 16 colorful floats will tour around the five "new cities" and 11 districts, and be displayed around the Dishui Lake in the Lingang Special Area during the National Day holiday.

Ti Gong

The Henan branch of China Southern Airlines said in Shanghai that it would increase flight operations in the Yangtze River Delta region.

So far, it operates three round-trip flights between Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan, and Shanghai.

On September 26 and 27, flights from Zhengzhou to Taipei and Seoul will be operated by the airlines. Air routes from Zhengzhou to Gatwick Airport in London, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Bangkok will be opened by the year end.