China adds 5 gold medals in rowing while Zhang makes history at Hangzhou Asiad

China added a further five gold medals on Monday, the second and last day of rowing finals at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Chinese veteran rower Zhang Liang crossed the line first in 6:57.06 to retain his single sculls title, adding to his double sculls gold medal from Sunday. He now has five Asian Games titles from four editions, and surpasses Li Jianxin as the rower with the most Asian Games golds.

Ryuta Arakawa of Japan came second in 6:59.79.

"It is not easy for me to win the competition at this age facing big pressure, but I am still chasing my dream. That is why I am here and continue my career for the 2024 Paris Olympics," said the 36-year-old Zhang.

China took another gold in the men's quadruple sculls by finishing the race in 6:02.65, while Uzbekistan and India took the silver and bronze in 6:04.64 and 6:08.61 respectively.

"Our opponents gave us lots of pressure in the heat. They kept chasing us until the end. The gold is a big motivation for us on our way to qualify for the Paris 2024," said rower Adilijiang Sulitan.

China also won the women's quadruple sculls final in 6:42.84, adding to its victories in the women's pair and eight events.

The other two golds of the day went to Uzbekistan, as Anna Prakaten made a golden Asian Games debut with a commanding win in the women's single sculls. Uzbekistan's men's four also won gold, edging Chinese crew to claim a victory they were delighted with.

As the rowing competition concluded on Monday, China racked up 11 of 14 golds, with Uzbekistan and Hong Kong, China splitting the other three.