China cracks down on cyber violence

Xinhua
  08:54 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0
Chinese authorities on Monday released a set of guidelines to crack down on illegal and criminal acts related to cyber violence.
Issued by the Supreme People's Court (SPC), the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security, the guidelines contain 20 items that expound on the application of laws and policies related to cyber violence.

They clarify how various acts of cyber violence fall within existing crime categories, and call for stronger actions to be taken against those who maliciously incite, organize or add fuel to cyber violence, and against those who refuse to make amends for such acts despite repeated admonitions.

The guidelines also list occasions when people's courts should provide support for victims of cyber violence, such as when an individual's personality rights are attacked and the victim asks for the perpetrator to bear civil liability.

The release and application of the guidelines will play an important role in enhancing the effectiveness of authorities in handling cyber violence, and will help protect citizens' rights and interests and ensure a clean cyberspace environment, according to an SPC official.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
