China maintains yellow alert for Typhoon Koinu

China's national observatory on Wednesday maintained the yellow alert for Typhoon Koinu, the 14th typhoon of this year.

In a forecast early Wednesday, the National Meteorological Center said that Typhoon Koinu had weakened in intensity from a super typhoon to a severe typhoon as of Tuesday night, while adding that gales and rainstorms are expected to hit the country's southeastern regions.

The typhoon, observed at 22.0 degrees north latitude and 124.0 degrees east longitude at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, is expected to travel northwestward at a speed of 10 to 15 km per hour and gradually move closer to the southern coastal areas of China's Taiwan Island, the center said.

Due to the typhoon's impact, the central and eastern parts of Taiwan are expected to see heavy rainstorms from Wednesday morning until Thursday morning, it said.

Meanwhile, gales are forecast to sweep parts of the East China Sea and South China Sea, as well as the coastal areas of Zhejiang and Fujian provinces in east China from Wednesday morning until Thursday morning, it said.

The center urged local authorities to prepare typhoon emergency response measures and remain on high alert for possible floods and geological disasters.

China has a four-tier color-coded warning system for typhoons, with yellow representing the third most severe level.