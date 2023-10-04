﻿
China wins the men's team silver at Gymnastics Worlds

Xinhua
  10:59 UTC+8, 2023-10-04
China secured the second highest score of 253.794 points to clinch the men's team silver medal here on Tuesday at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.
China secured the second highest score of 253.794 points to clinch the men's team silver medal here on Tuesday at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

As the defending world champions, China's men's team narrowly made it to the final, ending up in eighth place in a challenging qualification round.

When the pressure mounted to win a medal, Chinese gymnasts exhibited their mettle and competed as true world champions to amass a total of 253.794 points, 1.8 points behind the gold medalists, Japan. The United States claimed the bronze with 252.428 points.

China's Lin Chaopan, who flew in from Hangzhou Asiad three days prior to replace Shi Cong, who was injured in the qualifying rounds, competed in five apparatus in the team final.

China executed a nearly flawless performance, save for the horizontal bar event. Su Weide fell off the bar twice, finishing with only 11.166 points.

"I was motivated by my elder teammates during the competition. Unfortunately, I made mistakes twice," said the 23-year-old. "Perhaps it's because I was not determined enough. Our team might have been the champion had I finished well."

As a substitute in China's team during the 2022 Liverpool World Championships, Su participated in the team final on court for the first time in Antwerp.

"My teammates encouraged and comforted me to look ahead and perform well in floor exercise," said Su. "I need to review the video to see what happened to me, possibly a mentality issue I guess. I still have chances in the horizontal bar final on the last game day. I hope to fight back."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
