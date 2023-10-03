China clinch 9 golds in canoe sprint at Hangzhou Asiad

Team China clinched five out of the six gold medals on offer in Tuesday's canoe sprint events at the Hangzhou Asian Games after pocketing four a day ago.

Lin Wenjun won the women's canoe singles 200m in 47.623 seconds, followed by Li Dongyin in women's kayak single 500m in 1:58.931.

In the kayak four 500m events, Bu Tingkai, Wang Congkang, Zhang Dong and Dong Yi won the men's final in 1:23.859, while Li Dongyin, Yin Mengdie, Wang Nan and Sun Yuewen won the women's in 1:39.960.

Shuai Changwen and Lin Wenjun rounded Team China's campaign in canoe sprint with a ninth gold in the women's canoe double 200m in 44.296.

Team China won four gold medals on Monday, including Zhang Dong in the men's kayak single 1,000m, Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya in the women's canoe double 500m, Wang Nan and Yin Mengdie in the women's kayak double 500m, and Bu Tingkai and Wang Congkang in the men's kayak double 500m.

Team China had qualified in August for all 10 canoe sprint events of the Paris Olympics at the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Sprint World Championships in Duisburg, Germany, where they clinched three gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

In July, China Media Group signed a cooperation agreement with the ICF to launch the first International Super Cup of Canoe and Kayak, which is scheduled to take place in October 2024 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The inaugural top-flight event will invite the world's top three teams in four disciplines each, namely canoe sprint, canoe slalom, canoe marathon and canoe pole, to compete.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Chinese shuttlers started their campaign in individual and doubles events after finishing first and second in the men's and women's team finals, respectively.

He Bingjiao advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals, with teammate Chen Yufei, Shi Yuqi and others set to take the stage later.

In the women's 10m platform event, Chinese teen divers Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi led the qualification round 1-2 to enter the final, which is set to take place on Tuesday evening. The two won as a pair the synchronized gold medal last Saturday, continuing their dominance as they had swept all major titles in the event over the last three years.