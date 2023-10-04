Forecaster warns of snowy, rainy conditions in parts of China

China's national observatory said Wednesday that rainy and snowy conditions will continue in the country's northwestern and southwestern regions over the next three days.

The National Meteorological Center forecast that on Wednesday and Thursday, precipitation will concentrate in northwest China's Qinghai, Gansu, Ningxia, and Shaanxi as well as in Tibet and parts of Sichuan and Hubei. Heavy snow and snowstorms are expected in parts of Qinghai Province during the next two days.

Starting Friday, precipitation will move southward to affect the provinces of Sichuan, Guizhou and Yunnan as well as Chongqing Municipality in southwest China, featuring medium to heavy rain or rainstorms, it forecast.

As the country braces for another travel peak on October 5-6 when holiday-makers return from an eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday that ends on Friday, the forecaster advised travelers in the affected regions to be cautious in the rainy and snowy conditions and to be aware of its impact on transport. Drivers are also advised to show caution by driving at a slower speed.

Meanwhile, the center further forecast that a cold wave will linger in northern China over the next two days, with temperatures expected to drop by four to six degrees Celsius in some areas.