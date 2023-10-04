﻿
News / Nation

Forecaster warns of snowy, rainy conditions in parts of China

Xinhua
  19:53 UTC+8, 2023-10-04       0
China's national observatory said Wednesday that rainy and snowy conditions will continue in the country's northwestern and southwestern regions over the next three days.
Xinhua
  19:53 UTC+8, 2023-10-04       0

China's national observatory said Wednesday that rainy and snowy conditions will continue in the country's northwestern and southwestern regions over the next three days.

The National Meteorological Center forecast that on Wednesday and Thursday, precipitation will concentrate in northwest China's Qinghai, Gansu, Ningxia, and Shaanxi as well as in Tibet and parts of Sichuan and Hubei. Heavy snow and snowstorms are expected in parts of Qinghai Province during the next two days.

Starting Friday, precipitation will move southward to affect the provinces of Sichuan, Guizhou and Yunnan as well as Chongqing Municipality in southwest China, featuring medium to heavy rain or rainstorms, it forecast.

As the country braces for another travel peak on October 5-6 when holiday-makers return from an eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday that ends on Friday, the forecaster advised travelers in the affected regions to be cautious in the rainy and snowy conditions and to be aware of its impact on transport. Drivers are also advised to show caution by driving at a slower speed.

Meanwhile, the center further forecast that a cold wave will linger in northern China over the next two days, with temperatures expected to drop by four to six degrees Celsius in some areas.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     