China renews yellow alert for Typhoon Koinu

China's national observatory continued to issue a yellow alert, the third highest in a four-colored warning system, on Sunday for Typhoon Koinu.

China's national observatory continued to issue a yellow alert, the third highest in a four-colored warning system, on Sunday for Typhoon Koinu, which is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the country's southern regions.

Typhoon Koinu, the 14th typhoon of this year, was located around 160 km south of Shanwei City in Guangdong Province at 5 am on Sunday, packing winds of up to 151 kph near its center, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The center said the typhoon is traveling westward at a speed of up to 10 kph, with its strength likely to gradually weaken.

Affected by the typhoon, parts of Taiwan and Guangdong will be lashed by heavy rain or rainstorms from Sunday to Monday, while some coastal regions in Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangdong will experience gales.

The center advised local authorities to prepare for the typhoon by ordering ships to return to ports, suspending outdoor activities, and remaining on high alert for possible floods and geological disasters.