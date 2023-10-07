US Senate delegation arrives in Shanghai

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, leading a bipartisan delegation of senators, arrived in Shanghai on Saturday, the first stop of their trip in China.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has welcomed the visit by Schumer.

"We hope this visit will contribute to a more objective understanding of China in the US Congress, increase dialogue and communication between the legislatures of our two countries, and add positive factors to the growth of China-US relations," said the ministry in a statement on Wednesday.