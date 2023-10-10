﻿
News / Nation

Drowned boy tragedy: public outcry over pool negligence

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:14 UTC+8, 2023-10-10       0
A surveillance camera captured the heartbreaking moment when a little boy lost his grip on his life buoy and drowned. Netizens grieving over "preventable" tragedy.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:14 UTC+8, 2023-10-10       0

A surveillance camera captured the heartbreaking moment when a little boy lost his grip on his life buoy and drowned on October 1, leaving netizens grieving over what they perceive as a preventable tragedy.

The video footage at an indoor swimming pool in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, revealed the boy lying on his buoy, desperately struggling to stay afloat at 2:20pm.

Despite being surrounded by other adult swimmers just meters away, no one seemed to notice the boy's distress during the minutes he fought for his life.

It took a staggering 8 minutes for a man to finally notice the situation and pull the boy out of the pool. Despite the efforts of the pool's lifeguard and a doctor who happened to be present, the attempts to revive the boy were unsuccessful.

Drowned boy tragedy: public outcry over pool negligence

Other swimmers didn't notice the drowning boy.

Drowned boy tragedy: public outcry over pool negligence

Customers try to save the boy.

The swimming stadium, equipped with a lifeguard's seat, had no lifeguard on duty at the time of the incident, leaving the young boy without immediate assistance.

In response to the tragedy, the swimming stadium has been temporarily closed, and efforts are underway to negotiate compensation with the boy's family.

An investigation team has been established by local authorities to examine the incident, according to a statement from the market watchdog in Yanyuan County.

Amidst the public outcry, questions have emerged on social media about the accountability of the individuals present at the pool who failed to respond to the boy's distress.

Lawyer Liu Bang, from Shanghai Xieli(Zhengzhou) Law Firm, said that businesses must fulfill their safety obligations to customers, as mandated by China's Civil Code.

However, he clarified that other customers at the pool should not be held liable for the incident, drawing a distinction between the responsibilities of the venue operators and individual visitors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     