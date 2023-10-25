﻿
News / Nation

HKSAR chief executive unveils measures to safeguard national security

Xinhua
  12:17 UTC+8, 2023-10-25       0
John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, on Wednesday unveiled measures to further safeguard national security.
Xinhua
John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, on Wednesday unveiled measures to further safeguard national security.

In his second policy address delivered to the HKSAR Legislative Council (LegCo) since taking office, Lee pledged to improve Hong Kong's relevant legal system and enforcement mechanisms to continue to safeguard national security.

The HKSAR government is pressing ahead to draw up effective legislative options and will complete the legislative exercise in 2024 for Article 23 of the Basic Law of the HKSAR, which stipulates that the HKSAR shall enact laws on its own to prohibit acts and activities that endanger national security.

Lee said the HKSAR government will introduce a bill into the LegCo in 2024 to address the increasing risks of cyber-attacks globally, noting efforts are being made to enhance the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure, including energy, telecommunications, transportation, and financial institutions.

The policy address's theme is "A vibrant economy for a caring community."

He said in preparing for this year's policy address, he has conducted more than 40 consultation sessions and visited numerous districts over the past three months to gather views from members of the public.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
