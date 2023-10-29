﻿
54 senior officials probed by discipline watchdog in first 3 quarters

Discipline inspection and supervision organs across China filed around 470,000 cases from January to September.
Discipline inspection and supervision organs across China filed around 470,000 cases from January to September, with 54 officials registered at and supervised by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee involved, according to a statement issued by the country's top disciplinary watchdog on Sunday.

A total of 405,000 individuals were punished during the period, including 34 officials at the provincial and ministerial levels, according to the statement by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

Around 12,000 individuals were probed for offering bribes, with 2,365 having been transferred to procuratorial organs, it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CPC
