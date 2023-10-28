Yixian County boasts painting-like autumnal vistas

Holidaymakers in search of charming autumn scenery should head to Yixian County in Huangshan, Anhui Province.

Yixian Culture, Tourism and Sports Bureau

The government of Yixian, which boasts Xidi and Hongcun, villages on the UNESCO's world cultural heritage list, released the county's autumn splendor and autumn and winter activities programs in Shanghai on Friday.

Regarded as one of the top four autumn splendors in China, Tachuan Village in Yixian draws myriads of photographers looking to capture stunning autumn hues and painting-like photos during late fall.

Tachuan, also known as Tashang Village, is a small and tranquil ancient village. The autumn hues with red and yellow leaves of Chinese tallow trees and green plants are interspersed with white wall and grey tiles of Hui-style residences. They present an oil painting of nature.

Yixian Culture, Tourism and Sports Bureau

In autumn and winter, a number of activities including the 2nd Anhui Province Minsu (Chinese version of B&B) Conference, China handball league matches, and a calligraphy and painting exhibition will be held in Yixian.

The county is distributing culture and tourism coupons worth 1.5 million yuan (US$204,993) through November 20 via the WeChat mini program 徽黄游.

The coupons cover tourist attractions, hotels and minsu, dining and cultural venues.

The soon to be opened Yixian East Railway Station will significantly improve the traffic connection of Yixian with major cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, officials said.