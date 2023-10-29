﻿
News / Nation

Roller coaster mishap at Shenzhen's Happy Valley sparks safety probe

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:37 UTC+8, 2023-10-29       0
Shenzhen Happy Valley has been ordered to close starting from October 28 following a collision between two roller coasters that resulted in several injuries on October 27.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:37 UTC+8, 2023-10-29       0

Shenzhen Happy Valley has been ordered to close starting from October 28 following a collision between two roller coasters that resulted in several injuries on October 27.

The incident occurred when a roller coaster with a capacity of 24 passengers, carrying 22 passengers, malfunctioned while ascending a hill. It unexpectedly slid backward along the track and collided with another roller coaster that had already arrived at the station to disembark passengers, Nanshan District government said in a statement on Sunday.

The second coaster was carrying 24 passengers, of which 15 had already disembarked when the collision took place, leaving nine people on board.

This collision resulted in injuries to several individuals, all of whom are in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries.

The amusement park has been instructed to halt operations for comprehensive safety improvements, effective from October 28.

To investigate the incident, Shenzhen has formed a joint investigative team to thoroughly examine the parties and individuals responsible.

Routine maintenance of the roller coaster is managed by Happy Valley, with the most recent inspection conducted in June 2023.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     