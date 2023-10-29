Roller coaster mishap at Shenzhen's Happy Valley sparks safety probe

Shenzhen Happy Valley has been ordered to close starting from October 28 following a collision between two roller coasters that resulted in several injuries on October 27.

Shenzhen Happy Valley has been ordered to close starting from October 28 following a collision between two roller coasters that resulted in several injuries on October 27.



The incident occurred when a roller coaster with a capacity of 24 passengers, carrying 22 passengers, malfunctioned while ascending a hill. It unexpectedly slid backward along the track and collided with another roller coaster that had already arrived at the station to disembark passengers, Nanshan District government said in a statement on Sunday.

The second coaster was carrying 24 passengers, of which 15 had already disembarked when the collision took place, leaving nine people on board.

This collision resulted in injuries to several individuals, all of whom are in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries.

The amusement park has been instructed to halt operations for comprehensive safety improvements, effective from October 28.

To investigate the incident, Shenzhen has formed a joint investigative team to thoroughly examine the parties and individuals responsible.

Routine maintenance of the roller coaster is managed by Happy Valley, with the most recent inspection conducted in June 2023.