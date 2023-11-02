﻿
News / Nation

Remains of Li Keqiang cremated in Beijing

Xinhua
  15:10 UTC+8, 2023-11-02       0
The remains of Comrade Li Keqiang were cremated at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing on Thursday.
Xinhua
  15:10 UTC+8, 2023-11-02       0

The remains of Comrade Li Keqiang, who was a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 17th, 18th and 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) central committees and former premier of the State Council, were cremated at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing on Thursday.

Li was extolled as an excellent CPC member, a time-tested and loyal communist soldier and an outstanding proletarian revolutionist, statesman and leader of the Party and the state.

Li died of a sudden heart attack at 00:10 on October 27 in Shanghai after all-out rescue efforts failed. He was 68.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and Hu Jintao, among others, had either visited Li Keqiang when he was in hospital or expressed deep condolences and offered sincere sympathies to his family through various means after his passing.

On Thursday morning, the cemetery's auditorium was immersed in solemnity, with a mournful dirge playing in the background. At the main hall hung a black banner with white characters that read "Deeply mourn for Comrade Li Keqiang." Under the banner was a portrait of him. The body of Li, covered with the flag of the CPC, lay amid flowers and evergreen cypresses.

Around 9 am, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and others walked slowly up to Li Keqiang's remains, stood in solemn silence to pay their tributes, and made three bows. They shook hands with Li's family members, offering their condolences. Hu Jintao sent a wreath to express his condolences over Li's passing.

Other Party and state leaders either paid their final respects at the cemetery or expressed their condolences through various means. Leading officials from relevant central departments, Li's friends and representatives from his hometown also mourned his passing at the cemetery.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     