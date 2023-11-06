3 trapped after gymnasium collapses in northeast China
Three people were trapped after parts of a gymnasium collapsed Monday in Huanan County in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
Three people were trapped after parts of a gymnasium collapsed Monday in Huanan County in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the county's information office said.
The collapse took place at around 7:20 p.m. at the Yuecheng fitness gymnasium in Huanan, the city of Jiamusi.
Rescue efforts are underway.
