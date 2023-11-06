﻿
China to pilot carbon-peaking in 100 cities, zones

Xinhua
  23:34 UTC+8, 2023-11-06       0
China will launch carbon-peaking pilot projects in 100 cities and zones nationwide to solve bottlenecks constraining the country's green and low-carbon development.
China will launch carbon-peaking pilot projects in 100 cities and zones nationwide to solve bottlenecks constraining the country's green and low-carbon development and explore paths toward carbon-peaking for different areas, according to a plan unveiled Monday.

By 2025, the policy mechanism conducive to green and low-carbon development in the pilot areas will mostly be in place, together with many innovative practices and reform measures that are feasible, replicable, and can be applied elsewhere, said the plan issued by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The plan said paths toward carbon peaking for cities and zones with different resource endowments, development foundations, and industrial structures would be virtually clear by then.

By 2030, primary tasks, projects, and reforms in pilot cities and zones shall be complete, and the policy mechanism conducive to green and low-carbon development shall be fully established, according to the plan, which expects that those innovative practices and reform measures will then play a vital supportive role for carbon peaking at the national level.

The NDRC said the pilot scheme will initially cover 15 provincial regions, considering their total carbon-emission volume and growth trends, as well as local economic and social development status.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
