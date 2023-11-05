﻿
News / Nation

Four more Chinese projects designated world heritage irrigation structures

Xinhua
  19:29 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0
Four more ancient Chinese irrigation projects have been designated as World Heritage Irrigation Structures (WHIS), the Ministry of Water Resources said on Saturday.
Xinhua
  19:29 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0

Four more ancient Chinese irrigation projects have been designated as World Heritage Irrigation Structures (WHIS), the Ministry of Water Resources said on Saturday.

This was according to a list of WHIS for 2023 announced during the 74th International Executive Council Meeting of the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) being held in India.

The inclusion of the Qimenyan Irrigation System, the Hongze Lake Irrigation System, the Huoquan Spring Irrigation System, and the Baini Weirs brought the total number of Chinese irrigation projects on the WHIS list to 34, according to the ministry.

The Qimenyan Irrigation System in east China's Anhui Province was first established in Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.). For over 2,000 years, the project has played an important role in irrigation, flood control, and drought prevention. It currently still irrigates about 13,000 hectares of farmland.

The Hongze Lake Irrigation System in eastern Jiangsu Province is a water storage irrigation area. Since the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220), ancient people have diverted water for irrigation and farming. The irrigation system nowadays keeps irrigating farmland.

The Huoquan Spring Irrigation System in northern Shanxi Province has a history of nearly 1,400 years. The irrigation projects still play a role in irrigation, water supply, ecology, and tourism. The Baini Weirs in central Hubei Province still play a role in irrigation, flood control, drought relief, water supply, and other functions.

Chen Mingzhong, an official with the ministry, said that China is a country with the richest types of irrigation engineering heritage that also boasts the most widespread distribution.

Along with the four Chinese projects, another 15 irrigation projects in countries including India, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, Thailand, and Turkey were also added to the ICID's WHIS-2023 list this year. The ICID's WHIS list now covers 159 projects around the world.

Established in 1950, the ICID is an international organization aimed at boosting scientific and technological exchanges on irrigation, drainage, and flood control.

The WHIS designation, established by the ICID in 2014, aims to protect and promote irrigation projects of historical value and scientific experience.

According to a statement on the website of the ICID, nominations are invited from ICID National Committees for the selection of World Heritage Irrigation Structures that include both old operational irrigation structures as well as those having archival value.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     