High-quality Belt and Road cooperation will bring great opportunities for the development of Pacific island countries, China's Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs Qian Bo has said at the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting, which ran from November 6-10 in the Cook Islands.

While addressing a dialogue session on Friday local time, Qian expounded on China's policy toward Pacific Island countries, and introduced the fruitful outcomes of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing in October, especially the eight major steps China will take to support the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

He also emphasized that jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will bring major opportunities for the island countries to implement the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

The envoy noted that China will stay committed to a high-level opening-up to the outside world, and is willing to strengthen cooperation with Pacific island countries within the framework of the BRI.

China will also give full play to the role of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), and of the six platforms for cooperation with the Pacific island countries on climate action, poverty reduction, agriculture, disaster preparedness, application of Juncao technology, and emergency supplies, he said, adding that China will take concrete actions to support the implementation of 2050 Strategy (2050 Strategy) by the island countries, and accelerate the building of an even closer community with a shared future between the two sides.

During the meeting, Qian also announced China's new concrete measures to support the development of Pacific island countries, which were warmly welcomed and highly praised by all participants.

Founded in 1971, the Pacific Islands Forum is the region's premier political and economic policy organization which comprises 18 members.

The Forum Leaders meet annually to develop collective responses to regional issues. This year's meeting was hosted by the Cook Islands under the theme "Our Voices, Our Choices, Our Pacific Way: Promote, Partner, Prosper."