China's express delivery volume reaches record high in 'Double 11' shopping spree

Xinhua

China's express delivery volume reached a record high during the "Double 11" online shopping festival, which lasted from late October to mid-November, the State Post Bureau said on Sunday.

From November 1 to November 11, express delivery enterprises across the country collected a total of about 5.26 billion packages, surging 23.22 percent from a year earlier, according to the bureau.

On Saturday, a total of 639 million express packages were collected in total, the bureau said, adding that the figure is 1.87 times the usual business volume, up 15.76 percent year on year.

The surging express delivery business contributes to the recovery and expansion of the consumer market and fully demonstrates the resilience and vitality of the Chinese economy, the bureau said.