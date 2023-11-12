﻿
Residential building collapse in Zhejiang claims 4 lives

A residential building in Qiaotou Town, Yongjia County, east China’s Zhejiang Province, collapsed during renovations around noon on November 11, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives, as confirmed by local authorities on Sunday.

By 6:20am on November 12, the fourth person trapped in the rubble was located, unfortunately, with no vital signs.

Ongoing investigations are being conducted to determine the cause of the collapse.

﻿
﻿
Top ﻿
     