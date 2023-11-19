﻿
News / Nation

'Red Notice' fugitive extradited from Morocco to China

Xinhua
  13:52 UTC+8, 2023-11-19       0
A fugitive economic crime suspect has been extradited from Morocco to China, marking the first case since the extradition treaty between China and Morocco took effect in 2021.
Xinhua
  13:52 UTC+8, 2023-11-19       0

A fugitive economic crime suspect has been extradited from Morocco to China, marking the first case since the extradition treaty between China and Morocco took effect in 2021, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

The suspect, surnamed Luo, allegedly embezzled millions of yuan from a company while serving as a financial executive and then fled to Morocco, the ministry said.

In February 2020, Chinese police filed the case for investigation, and in July 2022, an Interpol Red Notice was issued against Luo.

Moroccan police arrested Luo in April of this year, and a court approved his extradition in late October. Luo was extradited to China on Saturday.

An official from the ministry said that the successful extradition of Luo is significant for enhancing law enforcement and judicial cooperation between China and Morocco. The official pledged further efforts to strengthen international cooperation and catch overseas criminal suspects.

The case was part of China's years-long endeavors to apprehend economic fugitives who have fled overseas.

In 2014, China launched the "Fox Hunt" operation. During the "Fox Hunt 2022" operation, Chinese police arrested over 700 overseas suspects involved in various forms of economic crimes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     