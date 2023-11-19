Uruguayan president to visit China from November 20 to 24
President Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay will pay a state visit to China from Nov. 20 to 24.
At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay will pay a state visit to China from Nov. 20 to 24, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Sunday.
