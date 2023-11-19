China's Tianzhou-7 cargo spacecraft transported to launch site, mission logo revealed

China has released logos for four launch missions that will be conducted in 2024.

China's Tianzhou-7 cargo spacecraft has been transported to its launch site, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Sunday.

The spacecraft will undergo assembly, testing and other tasks before it is launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province in early 2024.

The CMSA also released logos for four launch missions that will be conducted in 2024: the Tianzhou-7 and Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft, and the Shenzhou-18 and Shenzhou-19 manned spaceflight missions.

Since construction was completed in 2022, China's space station has entered a phase of application and development that will span more than 10 years, during which two manned spacecraft and one or two cargo spacecraft will be launched each year, the CMSA said in a previous report.

