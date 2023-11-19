﻿
News / Nation

China's Tianzhou-7 cargo spacecraft transported to launch site, mission logo revealed

CGTN
  17:09 UTC+8, 2023-11-19       0
China has released logos for four launch missions that will be conducted in 2024.
CGTN
  17:09 UTC+8, 2023-11-19       0
China's Tianzhou-7 cargo spacecraft transported to launch site, mission logo revealed
CGTN

A schematic of the basic three-module structure of the China Space Station.

China's Tianzhou-7 cargo spacecraft has been transported to its launch site, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Sunday.

The spacecraft will undergo assembly, testing and other tasks before it is launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province in early 2024.

The CMSA also released logos for four launch missions that will be conducted in 2024: the Tianzhou-7 and Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft, and the Shenzhou-18 and Shenzhou-19 manned spaceflight missions.

Since construction was completed in 2022, China's space station has entered a phase of application and development that will span more than 10 years, during which two manned spacecraft and one or two cargo spacecraft will be launched each year, the CMSA said in a previous report.

China's Tianzhou-7 cargo spacecraft transported to launch site, mission logo revealed
CGTN

The logo of the cargo craft Tianzhou-7, one of China's four space station missions in 2024.

China's Tianzhou-7 cargo spacecraft transported to launch site, mission logo revealed
CGTN

The logo of the cargo craft Tianzhou-8, one of China's four space station missions in 2024.

China's Tianzhou-7 cargo spacecraft transported to launch site, mission logo revealed
CGTN

The logo of the Shenzhou-18 manned mission, one of China's four space station missions in 2024.

China's Tianzhou-7 cargo spacecraft transported to launch site, mission logo revealed
CGTN

The logo of the Shenzhou-19 manned mission, one of China's four space station missions in 2024.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     