China, S. Korea hold ceremony to transfer remains of Chinese soldiers killed in Korean War
09:38 UTC+8, 2023-11-23 0
Xinhua
China and South Korea held a ceremony on Thursday for transferring the remains and belongings of 25 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
