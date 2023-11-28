Xi stresses foreign-related legal system development

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed the need to strengthen foreign-related legal system development.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed the need to strengthen foreign-related legal system development, as he chaired a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Monday.

Xi highlighted the need to create law-based governance conditions and a favorable external environment for advancing Chinese modernization.

Xi emphasized that bolstering the rule of law in foreign affairs serves the long-term need for building a strong nation and advancing national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization.

He further underscored the immediate importance of foreign-related legal system development in fostering high-standard opening-up and addressing external risks and challenges.

Calling for attention to the importance and urgency of the issue, Xi stressed the need to foster a foreign-related legal system and capacity that meet the needs of high-quality development and high-standard opening-up.

A professor at Wuhan University gave a lecture, after which members of the Political Bureau conducted a discussion.