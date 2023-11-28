News / Nation

Xi stresses foreign-related legal system development

Xinhua
  13:34 UTC+8, 2023-11-28       0
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed the need to strengthen foreign-related legal system development.
Xinhua
  13:34 UTC+8, 2023-11-28       0

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed the need to strengthen foreign-related legal system development, as he chaired a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Monday.

Xi highlighted the need to create law-based governance conditions and a favorable external environment for advancing Chinese modernization.

Xi emphasized that bolstering the rule of law in foreign affairs serves the long-term need for building a strong nation and advancing national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization.

He further underscored the immediate importance of foreign-related legal system development in fostering high-standard opening-up and addressing external risks and challenges.

Calling for attention to the importance and urgency of the issue, Xi stressed the need to foster a foreign-related legal system and capacity that meet the needs of high-quality development and high-standard opening-up.

A professor at Wuhan University gave a lecture, after which members of the Political Bureau conducted a discussion.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
CPC
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     