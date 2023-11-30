News / Nation

Former provincial political advisor stands trial for bribery

Sun Yuanliang, a former senior political adviser of northeast China's Liaoning Province, stood trial at the Intermediate People's Court of Chengde in north China's Hebei Province on Thursday.

Sun, formerly vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was charged with accepting money and valuables worth 159 million yuan (US$22.39 million) personally and through his relatives, according to prosecutors.

He allegedly took advantage of his various positions, including mayor and Party chief of Liaoyang City, Liaoning, to assist individuals and organizations on matters related to the requisition of land, bank loans, and personnel promotion.

Sun was also found to have used his influence before his retirement to seek undue benefits for others and accepted money and gifts worth 28.16 million yuan in return, according to the indictment.

The prosecutors, the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts, a court statement said.

In his final statement, Sun pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by more than 30 people, including lawmakers, political advisers and members of the public.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

