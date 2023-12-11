Blizzard in central China suspends school, grounds flights

Blizzards have hit central China's Henan Province, with schools suspended and flights canceled in the provincial capital Zhengzhou on Monday morning.

Imaginechina

Within six hours, from late Sunday to early Monday, the precipitation at Zhengzhou station reached 14.2 mm, and the accumulated snow reached 10 cm, according to the city's weather station.

Junior high schools, primary schools, and kindergartens in the city were suspended on Monday, and the educational bureau of Zhengzhou will further notify whether the suspension will remain on Tuesday.

The weather has also affected road, railway, and air traffic in the province.

On Monday morning, 22 flights were canceled at the Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, and related sections of 46 expressways were closed. Train operations, including many high-speed and inter-city trains, were also suspended, according to related authorities.

To date, several hundred alerts for heavy winds, heavy snow, cold waves, and icy roads have been issued in the province, with red alerts for heavy snow issued in many places.