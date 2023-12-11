News / Nation

Blizzard in central China suspends school, grounds flights

Xinhua
  13:29 UTC+8, 2023-12-11       0
Blizzards have hit central China's Henan Province, with schools suspended and flights canceled in the provincial capital Zhengzhou on Monday morning.
Xinhua
  13:29 UTC+8, 2023-12-11       0
Blizzard in central China suspends school, grounds flights
Imaginechina

Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province sees heavy snow on Monday.

Blizzards have hit central China's Henan Province, with schools suspended and flights canceled in the provincial capital Zhengzhou on Monday morning.

Within six hours, from late Sunday to early Monday, the precipitation at Zhengzhou station reached 14.2 mm, and the accumulated snow reached 10 cm, according to the city's weather station.

Junior high schools, primary schools, and kindergartens in the city were suspended on Monday, and the educational bureau of Zhengzhou will further notify whether the suspension will remain on Tuesday.

The weather has also affected road, railway, and air traffic in the province.

On Monday morning, 22 flights were canceled at the Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, and related sections of 46 expressways were closed. Train operations, including many high-speed and inter-city trains, were also suspended, according to related authorities.

To date, several hundred alerts for heavy winds, heavy snow, cold waves, and icy roads have been issued in the province, with red alerts for heavy snow issued in many places.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     