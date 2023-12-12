Xi attends welcome ceremony held by Vietnam's Trong
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, attended here on Tuesday a welcome ceremony held by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.
Xi arrived in the Southeast Asian country for a two-day state visit.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
