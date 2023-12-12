Xi says to exchange views on overarching, strategic issues with Vietnamese leaders

The leaders of the two sides will also discuss international and regional issues with common concerns.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, said Tuesday that he expects to have an in-depth exchange of views with Vietnamese leaders on the overarching and strategic issues critical to the direction of the relations of the two Parties and two countries.

The leaders of the two sides will also discuss international and regional issues with common concerns, according to a written speech by Xi released upon his arrival for a two-day state visit to Vietnam.

He is scheduled to hold talks respectively with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), and President Vo Van Thuong, and meet with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.

Xi, with his wife Peng Liyuan, was warmly received at the airport by Pham Minh Chinh and other senior officials. More than 400 Vietnamese and Chinese people from all walks of life waved the flags of the two Parties and two countries to welcome the Chinese leader.

It is Xi's third visit to the Southeast Asian country since he became general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president.

In the written speech, Xi said China takes its relations with Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, adding that he looks forward to taking the visit as an opportunity to push bilateral relations to a new stage.

Connected by mountains and rivers, China and Vietnam enjoy a time-honored traditional friendship, which, jointly forged and cultivated by older-generation leaders of the two countries, is a precious treasure shared by the two peoples, Xi said.

On behalf of the CPC, the Chinese government as well as the Chinese people, Xi extended cordial greetings and best wishes to the brotherly CPV, the Vietnamese government and people.

Vietnam is an important country in Asia and an important member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Xi said in the speech, noting that under the leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people in recent years have actively pursued a development path suited to their national conditions and advanced transformation in all aspects, witnessing an increasing global and regional influence.

This year marks the 73rd anniversary since China and Vietnam established diplomatic ties as well as the 15th anniversary of the two countries' comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. Throughout the years, the two countries have enhanced their common interests with mutually beneficial cooperation, writing together a new chapter in their modernization drive.

In a signed article carried by the Nhan Dan Newspaper of Vietnam on Tuesday prior to his visit, Xi called for building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Xi urged the two countries to maintain strategic communication and reinforce the political foundation, make good use of their complementary strengths to cement the cooperation foundation, step up friendly exchanges to cement popular support and properly manage differences and expand the consensus.