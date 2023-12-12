Special ties bind Fujian's Mount Wuyi with Shanghai

Old photos of Wuyishan taken before 2003 not only capture the landscape of the famous attraction but also its close ties with Shanghai.

4 Photos | View Slide Show › Old photos of Mount Wuyi Liu Guobin



Liu Guobin



Zhou Yuzhen



Lu Xiaohua

How far is Mount Wuyi in Fujian Province from Shanghai? Is it a three-hour high-speed train ride or 30 years of memories?

A recent attempt to collect Shanghai citizens' travel photos from Mount Wuyi in Wuyishan City before 2003 yielded more than 50 old photographs.

According to Wuyishan's cultural and tourism authorities, these pictures not only captured the landscape of the famous attraction but also the close relationship Shanghai visitors have with it.

Ti Gong

The winning shot was a yellowed black-and-white Mount Wuyi photo from 38 years ago. The photographer Wang Zhiqi had visited the mountain four times.

Another winner was Liu Honghu's "The path of searching for ancestors."

"My family hails from Wuyishan City. So we embarked on a journey looking for our roots," said the Shanghai-born Liu. "We found our family's ancestral hall in the city."

The images of the natural scenery and the recognizable bamboo rafts bring back wonderful memories associated with Wuyishan City.

Ti Gong

How to get there:

Wuyishan City is accessible by flight and high-speed train. Wuyishan Airport serves most major cities in China, while the Wuyishan North and Nanping railway stations can be reached by train.



Major tourist attractions:

Mount Wuyi: The city's most popular attraction is Mount Wuyi, a UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site, with its canyons, dense forests, waterfalls, wildlife, flora, and fauna.



Nine-Bend Stream: It meanders, twists, and turns past Xingcun Village and enters Mount Wuyi, separated into nine sections with nine bends. Enjoy the mountain views from a bamboo raft.

Dahongpao Scenic Area: The name comes from the Dahongpao mother tree. Mount Wuyi is known for its "dahongpao" rock tea.



Qinglong Waterfall: Along the upper Jiuqu River, lush plantations and emerald trees surround the waterfall. It combines three huge waterfalls.

