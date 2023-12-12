News / Nation

Xi calls for building China-Vietnam community with shared future

  12:02 UTC+8, 2023-12-12
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, called for building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.
  12:02 UTC+8, 2023-12-12

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, has called for building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Xi made the remarks in a signed article carried by the Nhan Dan Newspaper of Vietnam on Tuesday prior to his visit to the country, titled "Building a China-Vietnam Community with a Shared Future That Carries Strategic Significance And Writing Together a New Chapter in Our Modernization Drive."

"I believe that a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance will draw more countries to the great cause of building an Asian community with a shared future as well as building a community with a shared future for mankind," Xi said.

"It will lend more positive energy to our efforts for long-term development and good-neighborliness in Asia, and make greater contributions to peace and development of the world," added the Chinese president.

To steadily promote the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, Xi said the two countries need to maintain strategic communication and reinforce the political foundation, make good use of their complementary strengths to cement the cooperation foundation, step up friendly exchanges to cement popular support and properly manage differences and expand the consensus.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
