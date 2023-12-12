News / Nation

Chinese health authorities issue rules on reporting emergencies

China's National Health Commission (NHC) has released a set of response protocol for dealing with medical emergencies.

The document, effective on a trial basis, outlined the responsibilities of relevant departments in identifying, reporting and responding to emergencies.

In the event of a major emergency involving five or more cases of death or severe medical conditions, health authorities in provincial-level regions should report the situation to the NHC within two hours of being informed of it, according to the document.

The NHC has urged regional health authorities to improve their emergency response in accordance with the protocol to reduce casualties in such events and better protect the safety and well-being of the people.

