Largest land port on China-Mongolia border pilots 24-hour freight customs clearance

  14:29 UTC+8, 2023-12-17
The highway port of Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, commenced 24-hour freight customs clearance on a trial basis on Saturday.
It is the first Chinese port on the China-Mongolia border that has rolled out the round-the-clock service.

"The new service allows customs inspection upon arrival, making the customs clearance process faster and more efficient," said Wu Yongsheng, a truck driver.

The border inspection station in Erenhot has implemented measures to elevate the level of intelligent customs clearance, ensuring an efficient and smooth clearance process at the port.

As of Saturday, the number of inbound and outbound vehicles passing through the Erenhot highway port this year has reached a record high of 161,000, a 60 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
